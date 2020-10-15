ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Reminds Peabody Energy Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – BTU

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) between April 3, 2017 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 27, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Peabody investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the Peabody class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1962.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, from April 3, 2017 through September 28, 2018, defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the safety practices at the Company’s North Goonyella mine, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by defendants: (1) the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event; (2) the Company failed to follow its own safety procedures; and (3) as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown. Further, according to the lawsuit, following the September 28, 2018 fire and throughout the remainder of the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the feasibility of Peabody’s plan to restart the North Goonyella mine: (1) the Company’s low-cost plan to restart operations at the mine posed unreasonable safety and environmental risks; (2) the Australian body responsible for ensuring acceptable health and safety standards, the Queensland Mines Inspectorate (“QMI”), would likely mandate a safer, cost-prohibitive approach; and (3) as a result, there would be major delays in reopening the North Goonyella mine and restarting coal production. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 27, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1962.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE.

