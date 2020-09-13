Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Investors of Important September 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1 Million to Contact Firm – UCO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/13/2020 | 04:13pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEArca: UCO) between March 6, 2020 and April 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 28, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for UCO investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the UCO class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1909.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) extraordinary market volatility caused by decreased demand for oil from the coronavirus pandemic and increased oil supply and diminished oil prices caused by the Russia/Saudi oil price war; (2) a massive influx of investor capital into the Fund, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, in a matter of days, which increased Fund inefficiencies, heightened illiquidity in the WTI futures contract markets in which the Fund invested, and caused the Fund to approach positional and regulatory limits (adverse trends exacerbated by the Offering itself); and (3) a sharp divergence between spot and future prices in the WTI oil markets, leading to a super contango market dynamic as oil storage space in Cushing, Oklahoma dwindled and was insufficient to account for the excess supply expected to be delivered pursuant to the WTI May 2020 futures contract. As a result, UCO could not continue to pursue the passive investment strategy represented in the Registration Statement, causing its results to significantly deviate from its purported benchmark. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1909.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pORACLE : Chosen as Winner in Deal for TikTok's U.S. Operations
DJ
05:56pISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) UK Financial Conduct Authority approves AEMI
AQ
05:56piSignthis Ltd UK Financial Conduct Authority approves AEMI
AW
05:45pMICROSOFT : Drops Out of Bidding for TikTok's U.S. Operations
DJ
05:31pSTUDY : Almost Half of Aussie Workers Are in the Dark on How Their Organisation Will Survive COVID-19
BU
05:09pMACQUARIE : Forecasts 1st Half Result to Drop 35% On Year
DJ
05:05pExxon Used to Be America's Most Valuable Company. -2-
DJ
05:05pExxon Used to Be America's Most Valuable Company. What Happened?
DJ
05:01pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds American Electric Power Company, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – AEP
GL
04:44pCzech, Slovak investors make offer to raise stake in German wholesaler Metro
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE'S COMING IPHONE, IPAD, WATCH AND MAC: a Wish List
2GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : nears deal to buy Immunomedics for more than $20 billion - WSJ
3GOLD : World’s gold miners wary of production ramp-up despite price surge
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia nears deal to buy chip designer Arm for more than $40 billion - sources
5TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION : With airline fleets grounded, plane recyclers bet on parts boom

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group