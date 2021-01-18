Log in
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Important March 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – QS

01/18/2021 | 04:10pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 8, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for QuantumScape investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the QuantumScape class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2017.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) QuantumScape’s purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) QuantumScape’s battery technology was not sufficient for electric vehicle performance as it would not be able to withstand the aggressive automotive environment; (3) QuantumScape’s battery technology likely provided no meaningful improvement over existing battery technology; (4) QuantumScape is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles (5) the successful commercialization of QuantumScape’s battery technology was subject to much more significant risks and uncertainties than defendants had disclosed; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants materially overstated the value and prospects of QuantumScape’s battery technology. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2017.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
