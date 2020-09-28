Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC Investors to Recover Losses from Cardone Capital, LLC and Grant Cardone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of persons or entities who acquired interests in Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC (the “Funds”) pursuant to their public offerings (the “Class”).

To join the Cardone class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1951.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions of material fact regarding, among other things, investors’ expected rates of return on their investment. The lawsuit seeks, among other things, an award of rescission or rescissory damages and prejudgment interest under the federal securities laws.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1951.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pThe Bureau of Land Management announces annual adjustment to drilling permit fee on public lands
PU
05:20pCPFL ENERGIA S A : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on questions from CVM/B3
PU
05:20pIconic Completes Core Drilling and Initiates RC Drilling at Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nevada
NE
05:20pSEC Issues $1.8 Million Whistleblower Award to a Company Outsider
NE
05:19p89BIO : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
05:19p89bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
05:19pNVENT ELECTRIC : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05:18pHSBC : Huawei lawyers seek new charges to fight Meng's U.S. extradition in Canada court
RE
05:18pENSERVCO CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pLIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' $18 billion energy spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces start of implementation science study to ide..
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
4SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
5TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group