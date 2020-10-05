Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Encore Capital Group – ECPG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ: ECPG) resulting from allegations that Encore Capital may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 8, 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) filed a complaint alleging that Encore and its subsidiaries violated a consent order “by suing consumers without possessing required documentation, using law firms and an internal legal department to engage in collection efforts without providing required disclosures, and failing to provide consumers with required loan documentation after consumers requested it.”

On this news, shares of Encore fell $3.59 per share, or nearly 10%, to close at $42.29 on September 9, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Encore Capital shareholders. If you purchased securities of Encore Capital please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1944.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pGEYSER BRANDS INC : . Secures $1,000,000 Financing; Appoints Interim CEO and CFO
AQ
05:59pBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L P : Q2 2020 Supplemental Information
PU
05:59pBHP to Acquire Bigger Stake in Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Development
DJ
05:56pUBS : Declares Coupon Payments on 18 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
BU
05:56pAMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
BU
05:55pDOLLAR TREE : plans to hire over 25,000 workers this holiday season
RE
05:55pSTRIKE RESOURCES : Discovery of High Grade Iron Rich Detritals at Paulsens East
PU
05:55pALAMO : October 2020 Dividends Declared
PU
05:55pDEPARTMENT OF ENERGY ISSUES REPORT ON BENEFITS OF U.S. OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Providing Energy Security and Supporting Our Quality of Life
PU
05:55pBACK TO SCHOOL BACK PROBLEMS : Heavy Backpacks and Books
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WORLDLINE : Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant
2U.S. stocks, crude advance as stimulus talks, Trump's improving health boost risk appetite
3DUFRY AG : DUFRY : and Alibaba Group have agreed to form a strategic Joint Venture in China and Alibaba Group ..
4NH FOODS LTD. : Britain open to Aussie-style EU trade deal but Australia wants more
5Cineworld brings down curtain on U.S., UK theaters; 45,000 jobs hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group