Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV n/k/a Lucid Group, Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – LCID, CCIV

08/19/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Churchill Capital Corp IV n/k/a Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) (NYSE: CCIV) between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 30, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Churchill Capital securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Churchill Capital class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2083.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 30, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Atieva, Inc. d/b/a Lucid Motors’ (“Lucid”) inability to produce cars in the first half of 2021; (2) Lucid’s actual timeframe to produce cars; and (3) that as a result, defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Churchill Capital class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2083.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:09pBLEND LABS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pLIFEVANTAGE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pNO MIXED SIGNALS : Delaware Court Finds Data Transmission Patent Invalid Under Section 101
AQ
04:08pMERCHANTS BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pTILRAY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pHTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pRICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pWESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pBROWN FORMAN : Investor Day Webcast Scheduled for September 2, 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. : ROBINHOOD MARKETS : 'Ghost town' fears send Robinhood sliding as trading frenzy fizz..
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3Europe shares mark biggest daily drop in a month as miners, luxury stocks tumble
4Stocks mixed and oil continues slide as investors eye taper, Delta
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations, but talks on $40 billion Arm deal take longer than ..

HOT NEWS