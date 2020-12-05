Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – BMWYY, BAMXF

12/05/2020 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY, BAMXF) between November 3, 2015 and September 24, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 28, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for BMW investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the BMW class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1749.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) BMW kept a “bank” of retail vehicle sales that it used to meet internal monthly sales targets regardless of when the sales actually occurred; (2) BMW artificially manipulated sales figures by having dealers register cars as sold when the cars were still in inventory; (3) as a result, BMW’s key operating metrics were inaccurate and misleading; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about BMW’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1749.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:37pASH 2020 - AMELI-01 : Phase I, Open Label Dose-escalation and Dose-expansion Study to Evaluate the Safety, Expansion, Persistence and Clinical Activity of UCART123 Administered in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
PU
05:37pASH 2020 - PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF BALLI-01 : A Phase I Study of UCART22 in Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory CD22+ B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
PU
05:00pCellectis Reports Preliminary Results from its Phase 1 BALLI-01 Study of UCART22 in R/R Adult B-ALL at American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting
GL
04:45pROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – LRN
GL
04:40pMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : Storage tank explosion at Texas petroleum facility injures 7
AQ
04:28p'WELCOME HOME' : Fans finally return to Premier League
AQ
04:27pUpdated Results from the Phase 1 Study of the BCMAxCD3 Bispecific Teclistamab Show Preliminary Efficacy in Patients with Heavily Pretreated Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
BU
04:02pICPT INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
GL
04:00pBritain in 'final throw of the dice' as EU trade talks set to restart
RE
03:59pPIRELLI & C S P A : 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix - Qualifying
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JD.com becomes first online platform to accept China's digital currency
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: After blazing energy rally, investors check the fuel gauge
3S&P 500 : TAKE FIVE: The clocks are ticking down
4South Africa to review petroleum product supplies after refinery shutdown
5China, U.S. need to proceed together with 'good will' - Chinese envoy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ