Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Important January 5 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – NVCN

12/12/2020 | 01:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) between October 10, 2018 and October 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important January 5, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Neovasc investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Neovasc class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1976.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the results of COSIRA, Neovasc’s clinical study for the Reducer, contained imbalances in missing information present in the control group versus the treatment group, including significant missing information for secondary endpoints but none for the primary endpoint; (2) the imbalance in missing information indicated that control subjects were aware of their treatment assignment (not blinded) and less inclined to participate in additional data collection; (3) blinding is critical when studying a placebo-responsive condition such as angina; (4) the lack of blinding assessment made the primary endpoint difficult to interpret; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the FDA was reasonably likely to require additional premarket clinical data; (6) as a result, Neovasc’s Premarket Approval application (PMA) for Reducer was unlikely to be approved without additional clinical data; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Neovasc’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 5, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1976.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
04:14pASTRAZENECA : to buy Boston pharmaceutical firm Alexion for $39B
AQ
04:05pNational Lipid Association Releases Official Scientific Statement on Coronary Artery Calcium Scoring for ASCVD Risk Reduction
GL
04:03pMcLaren selling minority stake in F1 team; deal to value it at £560 million - Sky
RE
04:00pEU's trade deal offer to Britain 'remains unacceptable'-UK source
RE
04:00pBREXIT : Uk pm johnson is clear that any deal must respect fundamental position that uk will be a sovereign nation on jan. 1 - uk govt source
RE
04:00pBREXIT : Uk pm johnson "will leave no stone unturned in this process" - uk govt source
RE
04:00pBREXIT : Uk-eu talks are continuing overnight - uk govt source
RE
04:00pBREXIT : As things stand, offer on the table from the eu "remains unacceptable" - uk govt source
RE
03:58pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:51pL S STARRETT : Themed micrometers available in american pride and camo
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1No deal on Brexit trade 'very very likely', British PM Johnson says
2AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand in immunology
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Investors weigh blocked China companies as Sino-U.S. chill deepens
4With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production
5The Best-Managed Companies of 2020 -- and How They Got That Way -- Journal Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ