Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Redwire Corp. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – RDW

12/04/2021 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Redwire Corp. (NYSE: RDW) resulting from allegations that Redwire may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Redwire securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2214.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: During market trading hours on November 10, 2021, Redwire Corporation announced it would not be releasing Q3 2021 earnings that day as previously scheduled, and did not provide any explanation for the delay. After the market closed, Redwire announced that the delay was due to claims by an employee of accounting issue and that its Audit Committee would commence an investigation into those claims.

Shares of Redwire stock fell more than 16% in intraday trading on November 10, 2021.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pBitcoin falls 8.4% to $49,228.82
RE
03:22pThe Financial Sector's Biggest Challenge During COVID
PU
03:22pPIRELLI & C S P A : 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
03:16pROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Redwire Corp. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – RDW
GL
03:13pChile reports first case of omicron variant of coronavirus
AQ
03:05pBitcoin tumbles 9.95% to $48,397.56
RE
03:02pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors
RE
03:01pBitcoin last down 8.3% at $49,267.38; ether last down 2.6% at $4,113.16
RE
02:45pAM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd.
BU
02:29pInterview-Sudan's Burhan says army will exit politics after 2023 elections
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S..
2Wall Street Week Ahead: Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for som..
3Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 billion worth liquidated
4OPEC will continue with supply adjustments for oil market, chief says
5Vingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022

HOT NEWS