Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Braskem S.A. Investors of Important October 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action – BAK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) between May 6, 2016 and July 8, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important October 26, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Braskem investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Braskem class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1921.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Braskem’s salt mining operations were unsafe and presented a significant danger to surrounding areas, including nearly two thousand properties; (2) the foregoing foreseeably increased the risk that Braskem would be subjected to remedial liabilities, including, but not limited to, increased governmental and/or regulatory oversight or enforcement, significant monetary and reputational damage, and/or the permanent closure of one or more of its salt mining operations; (3) accordingly, earnings generated from Braskem’s salt mining operations were unsustainable; (4) Braskem downplayed the true scope and severity of the Company’s liability with respect to its salt mining operations; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 26, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1921.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:08pMAHA ENERGY AB : Announce September Production Volumes and extends invitation to Annual Investor Presentation 7 October
AQ
04:04pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment STAAR Surgical Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – STAA
GL
04:03pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Baidu, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BIDU
GL
03:56pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Qutoutiao, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – QTT
GL
03:49pAIRBUS : executive says aviation outlook worse than expected
RE
03:49pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Genius Brands International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GNUS
GL
03:47pAIRBUS : executive says aviation outlook worse than expected
RE
03:45pARGENX : MGFA 2020 Virtual Scientific Session
PU
03:41pAIRBUS : executive says aviation outlook worse than expected
RE
03:32pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in OneSpan, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – OSPN
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to acquire German battery assembly maker
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK - The Times
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa's Swiss unit plans 1,000 job cuts over two years throug..
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : Trump treated with remdesivir at Walter Reed, doctor says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group