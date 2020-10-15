Log in
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Las Vegas Sands Corp. – LVS

10/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) resulting from allegations that Las Vegas Sands may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 16, 2020, Bloomberg reported that the Company’s Singapore casino, Marina Bay Sands, “has hired a law firm to conduct a new investigation into employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gamblers’ money to third parties[.]” Further, the article quoted Singapore’s Casino Regulatory Authority stating “there were weaknesses in [Marina Bay Sands’] casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers[.]”

On this news, Las Vegas Sands stock price fell $2.18 per share, or 4%, to close at $49.67 per share on September 16, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Las Vegas Sands shareholders. If you purchased securities of Las Vegas Sands please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1948.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020

