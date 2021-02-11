Log in
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important February 16 Deadline – GDRX

02/11/2021 | 05:46pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) between September 23, 2020 and November 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 16, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased GoodRx securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the GoodRx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2011.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 16, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company.    Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: The GoodRx class action lawsuit alleges that, at the time of the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”), unbeknownst to investors, Amazon.com, Inc. was developing and would soon introduce its own online and mobile prescription medication ordering and fulfillment service that would directly compete with GoodRx. Defendants timed the IPO so that it was priced before Amazon announced its online pharmaceutical business to facilitate the IPO and create artificial demand for the common shares sold therein, as well to maximize the amount of money the Company and the selling stockholders could raise in the IPO. According to the GoodRx class action lawsuit, given defendants’ knowledge of Amazon’s intention to enter the online pharmaceutical business, their statements in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period about GoodRx’s competitive position were materially false and/or misleading when made and caused GoodRx Class A common stock to trade at artificially inflated prices of more than $64 per share during the Class Period.

Then on November 17, 2020, just weeks after GoodRx completed its IPO, Amazon announced two new pharmacy offerings, a Prime Rx plan and a discount card program, which, among other things, would compete directly with GoodRx’s platform by making it “simple for customers to compare prices and purchase medications for home delivery, all in one place.” In response to this news, the price of GoodRx Class A common stock declined 23%, from $46.72 per share to $36.21 per share by market close on November 17, 2020, damaging investors.

To join the GoodRx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2011.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. an investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
