Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important August 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – HMPT

06/27/2021 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 29, 2021, initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 20, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Home Point securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Home Point class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2110.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 20, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Home Point's aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase Home Point's expenses; (2) the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021 and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (3) accordingly, Home Point had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (4) as a result, the Offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Home Point class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2110.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pIKONICS MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of IKONICS Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - IKNX
PR
12:24pROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important August 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – HMPT
GL
12:23pPIRELLI & C S P A  : 2021 Styrian Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
12:16pIMAX  : Races to Top Domestic Opening of Pandemic Era With $5.5 Million Debut of "F9"
PR
12:15pEU drafts plan to toughen carbon market - report
RE
11:44aINDIAN COMMERCE MINISTER : 'Arrogant' U.S. ecommerce giants flout our laws
RE
11:21aCLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds PCT Investors for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
11:13aBIOSERGEN  : groundbreaking antifugal drug BSG005 is granted Orphan Drug status in the United States
AQ
10:48aCathay Pacific forecasts reduced monthly cash burn in H2
RE
10:40aBoeing 777X 'realistically' will not win certification approval before mid-2023 - U.S. FAA
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler set to spin off truck unit by year end - CFO
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : offers to assemble Eurofighter in Switzerland to win $6.5 billion deal -report
3China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
4China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
5BIOSERGEN AB : BIOSERGEN : groundbreaking antifugal drug BSG005 is granted Orphan Drug status in the United St..

HOT NEWS