Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Tencent Music Entertainment Group Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important December 27 Deadline in Securities Class Action – TME

11/06/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Tencent Music securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Tencent Music class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2187.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 27, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (“Goldman Sachs”) and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of Tencent Music securities during the Class Period while in possession of material non-public information about Archegos Capital Management (at the time a family office with $10 billion under management) and its need to fully liquidate its position in Tencent Music because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, the defendants in the case, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, avoided billions in losses combined.

To join the Tencent Music class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2187.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:59pJuventus beats Fiorentina 1-0 on Cuadrado stoppage-time goal
AQ
03:57pELON MUSK : Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock
RE
03:55pDemeRx Inc. to Present at Wonderland Miami by Microdose
NE
03:54pMusk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock
RE
03:08pThe Five Phases of Rugged Device Lifecycle Management (and How They Impact Your Return on Investment)
PU
03:08pWhy Utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning is Essential to Solving Your Retail Labor and Execution Challenges
PU
03:06pLrren - Driving Education, Research and Innovation in Liberia
AQ
03:06pStanbic Bank Donates Medical Mama Kits to Kawempe Referral Hospital
AQ
03:03pROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important December 27 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – FB
GL
02:56pMICRODOSE PSYCHEDELIC INSIGHTS PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE UPCOMING WONDERLAND : Miami Conference, Shares Details on Newly Confirmed Participants and Unmissable Fireside Chats
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Supply chain problems crimp profit at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway; cas..
2Supply chain problems crimp profit at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway; cas..
3Credit Suisse says it shut Ai Weiwei account due to missing paperwork
4Third Quarter Earnings 2021
5Roche chairman sees greater flexibility after Novartis deal - paper

HOT NEWS