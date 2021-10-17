Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important November 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action – HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU

10/17/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU) between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 29, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Hyzon securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Hyzon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2165.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 29, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its “customer” contracts and severely embellished its “deals” and “partnerships” with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Hyzon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2165.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : General Press Release- Completion of Marina Rise Tower on Reem Island- Abu Dhabi- First Real Estate Project of the Company
PU
09:35aMerck COVID-19 pill sparks calls for access for lower income countries
RE
09:32aAURIONPRO : What exactly is She Thinking?
PU
09:31aROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important November 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action – HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU
GL
09:22aQATAR GAS TRANSPORT NAKILAT QPSC : Nakilat reports a profit of QAR 1,003.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.5%
PU
09:22aStatement by the Prime Minister on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty
PU
09:22aPLACEMENTS : : Proposed Placement Of 28,888,888 New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of The Company
PU
09:21aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can't be delayed
AQ
09:12aQATARI INVESTORS Q S C : Group Discloses the financial statement for Quarter 3 of 2021
PU
09:12aCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : How to Make Halloween Sure-Fire Fun for the Whole Family
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent : China to keep up scrutiny of internet sector - Xinhua
2Societe Generale : SocGen CEO expects earnings growth in 2022 to be mor..
3China surprises U.S. with hypersonic missile test, FT reports
4China could widen property tax trial, official media outlet reports
5Czech car sector to make 250,000 fewer vehicles this year due to chip s..

HOT NEWS