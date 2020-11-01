Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – RTX, RTN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 12:00pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTX, RTN) between February 10, 2016 and October 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Raytheon investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Raytheon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1975.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Raytheon had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) Raytheon had faulty financial accounting; (3) as a result, Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon’s Missiles & Defense business since 2009; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”); and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 29, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1975.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:15pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Update re circular and general meeting
PU
01:15pADEVINTA : ADE) – OLX Brazil completes the acquisition of 100% of Grupo ZAP
PU
01:15pADEVINTA ASA (ADE) &NDASH; MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE : Redemption of shares in Blommenholm Industrier AS
PU
01:15pADEVINTA : ADE) – Mandatory notification of trade, Employee share purchase plan
PU
01:10pAIB : customers draw down 245 million in Green Mortgages
PU
01:05pOTELLO : Grant of Options subject to shareholder approval - Mandatory notification of options and shareholding
PU
12:39pBOX OFFICE : 'Come Play' Limps to $3.1 Million Debut
RE
12:35pENTERGY : Hurricane Zeta Restoration
PU
12:27pOTELLO : Grant of Options subject to shareholder approval - Mandatory notification of options and shareholding
AQ
12:10pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Guidelines for COVID-19 tests for airline passengers could set global bar for reliability, sources say
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EU antitrust chief does not see breakup of tech giants-paper
2Future Retail says Amazon dispute order not binding on company
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St Week Ahead-Big tech stocks may face post-election headwinds, no matter who win..
4UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED CONTINENTAL : Guidelines for COVID-19 tests for airline passengers ..
5Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group