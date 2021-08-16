Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ROSENGREN SAYS HE HAS NO CONCERN ABOUT MEETING INFLATION PART OF THE FED'S MANDATE

08/16/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROSENGREN SAYS HE HAS NO CONCERN ABOUT MEETING INFLATION PART OF THE FED'S MANDATE


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:46pRosengren says it would be worrisome if the delta variant got severe enough that people stopped doing some of the activities they became comfortable with this summer
RE
04:46pRosengren says the need for the dramatic shutdowns that occurred at the start of the pandemic may not be necessary because many people have been vaccinated
RE
04:45pRosengren says if we see wages go up more quickly than anticipated that might be a reason to start thinking about raising rates more quickly but he is not expecting that
RE
04:45pRosengren says he is not expecting inflation to be going up much more rapidly than 2.1 % or 2.2% next year
RE
04:44pRosengren says he expects to see inflation over 2% next year but wants to wait for the outcome
RE
04:43pRosengren says he prefers to reduce mortgage purchases and treasury purchases by equal amounts
RE
04:42pRosengren says his preference would be to start tapering bond purchases in the fall, potentially october or november, no later than december
RE
04:41pRosengren says bond purchases are not as effective right now because economy is experiencing shortages of supply and labor
RE
04:41pRosengren says employment is coming from opening up of the economy, not much in construction, motor vehicle parts
RE
04:40pRosengren says if we get another strong labor market report he would be supportive of announcing taper program in september
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
2MODERNA, INC. : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : ANALYSIS-DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
4Higher inflation target could trigger jobs boom, former Fed staffers say
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down

HOT NEWS