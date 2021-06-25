ROSENGREN SAYS SOME ITEMS ARE RECALIBRATING TO MORE NORMAL PRICE STRUCTURE

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
ROSENGREN SAYS SOME ITEMS ARE RECALIBRATING TO MORE NORMAL PRICE STRUCTURE
06/25/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
ROSENGREN SAYS SOME ITEMS ARE RECALIBRATING TO MORE NORMAL PRICE STRUCTURE
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00p
Rosengren says we could probably use a little bit more data before we make decisions
RE
01:59p
Rosengren says he wants to get labor slack taken care of
RE
01:59p
Rosengren says we are moving quickly toward full employment and sustainable 2% inflation but not there yet
RE
01:59p
Rosengren says there's a lot of hype around inflation right now
RE
01:59p
Canada court rejects Huawei CFO push for publication ban on new evidence in U.S. extradition case
RE
01:58p
Rosengren says many people are not comfortable going back to situations where they may have to deal with health risks
RE
01:57p
Rosengren says there is significant slack in the labor market
RE
01:57p
Rosengren says some items are recalibrating to more normal price structure
RE
01:56p
Rosengren says his view is that higher inflation is not likely to continue next year
RE
01:51p
Fed's Rosengren says financial stability risks could interfere with labor recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
U.S. inflation likely to remain elevated for up to four years - BofA
2
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
: China listing frenzy in U.S. set to be boosted by Didi IPO
3
China's Bitmain suspends sales of cryptomining machines after Beijing's mining ban
4
Tanzania cbank says it is working on president's cryptocurrency push
5
China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out
More news
HOT NEWS
NIKE, INC.
+14.58%
NIKE INC : RBC keeps its Buy rating
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLD.
+32.69%
Virgin Galactic Gets FAA Approval to Fly Customers to Space
FEDEX CORPORATION
-3.69%
FEDEX : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
HORNBACH HOLDING AG .
+19.22%
PRESS RELEASE: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach maintains sales growth in first quarter of 2021/22
ADIDAS AG
+6.44%
ADIDAS : Buy rating from UBS
KEPPEL CORPORATION L.
+5.68%
Repeat & Correct: Keppel, Sembcorp Marine in Talks to Combine Offshore and Marine Businesses
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave