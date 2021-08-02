Log in
ROYAL FINANCIAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of RYFL and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Royal Financial, Inc. (Other OTC: RYFL) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Finward Bancorp, Inc. (Other OTC: FNWD).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On July 29, 2021, Royal announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Finward in a deal valued at approximately $52.9 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Royal stockholders who own 101 or more shares of Royal common stock will have the choice to receive either $20.14 in cash, 0.4609 shares of Finward common stock, or a combination of both cash and stock, for each share of Royal common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Royal’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Royal’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Royal and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
