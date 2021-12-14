Log in
RR Donnelley ditches Atlas for sweeter $897 mln Chatham offer

12/14/2021 | 05:02pm EST
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Printing company RR Donnelley & Sons said on Tuesday it had agreed to be acquired by top shareholder Chatham Asset Management for roughly $897 million, terminating an earlier deal with Atlas Holdings.

Chatham, which owns a 14.9% stake in RR Donnelley, on Dec.9 had offered to buy the remaining stock in the company for $10.85 per share in cash.

That represented a premium of less than 1% over RR Donnelley's close on Thursday.

Last week, Atlas revised its bid for the printing firm to $10.35 per share.

The deal is yet to receive shareholder approval. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
