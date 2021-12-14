RR Donnelley ditches Atlas for sweeter $897 mln Chatham offer

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Printing company RR Donnelley & Sons
said on Tuesday it had agreed to be acquired by top
shareholder Chatham Asset Management for roughly $897 million,
terminating an earlier deal with Atlas Holdings.
Chatham, which owns a 14.9% stake in RR Donnelley, on Dec.9
had offered to buy the remaining stock in the company for $10.85
per share in cash.
That represented a premium of less than 1% over RR
Donnelley's close on Thursday.
Last week, Atlas revised its bid for the printing firm to
$10.35 per share.
The deal is yet to receive shareholder approval.
