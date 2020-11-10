RSA Conference : 2021 Goes Fully Virtual

World’s Largest Cybersecurity Conference to Deliver an Immersive Digital-First Experience on May 17-20

RSA® Conference, the world’s leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced that RSA Conference 2021 will take place as a fully virtual event. The Conference remains scheduled for the week of May 17 and will reflect the experience that the global cybersecurity community has come to expect from RSA Conference.

Reimagined as a digital-first experience, RSA Conference 2021 will bring together the industry’s greatest minds and deliver high quality content across 20 tracks and more than 300 sessions, keynotes, partner seminars, interactive sessions, sponsor briefings and more. Attendees can expect to connect and collaborate through familiar, long-standing programs like the Innovation Sandbox Contest, Capture the Flag events and Birds of a Feather, as well as exciting new elements made possible by the virtual environment. More details about the agenda will be released in early 2021.

“With the health and safety of our community in mind, we ultimately made the decision to switch RSA Conference 2021 from a physical event with a virtual component to a completely virtual experience,” said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. “We are announcing this today because it’s important that we give the community enough time to properly plan. In the spirit of this year’s Conference theme, Resilience, we have no doubt that RSAC will carry on its 30-year tradition of delivering stellar content and inspiring the top experts in cybersecurity to tackle the industry’s challenges head-on. We look forward to virtually convening in May and revealing exciting new digital-first programming over the coming months.”

Registration for RSA Conference 2021 will open in January. Price points for passes are still being evaluated and determined, though attendees can expect a less expensive Full Conference virtual pass compared to the physical event. Sponsors, exhibitors and partners will receive communications about new sponsorship packages designed for this digital format.

For more information on the pivot to a fully virtual experience, please read our blog or watch our video. And to stay up-to-date on the latest information about RSA Conference 2021, taking place May 17-20, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.

