Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RSA : Appoints Ellen Purdy as Chief Financial Officer of Fraud & Risk Intelligence Business

05/14/2021 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Accomplished Executive with over 20 Years of Financial, Operations, and M&A Leadership Experience to Support Rapid Growth and Scale

RSA, the leader in cybersecurity and risk management solutions, today announced Ellen Purdy as Chief Financial Officer and the latest addition to the rapidly growing Fraud & Risk Intelligence executive team. Purdy will report directly to Reed Taussig, Chief Executive Officer of the RSA Fraud & Risk Intelligence business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005118/en/

Ellen Purdy, Chief Financial Officer, RSA Fraud & Risk Intelligence (Photo: Business Wire)

Ellen Purdy, Chief Financial Officer, RSA Fraud & Risk Intelligence (Photo: Business Wire)

Purdy is an accomplished financial executive with a track record of driving growth and achieving profitable returns for technology companies. Most recently, she was CFO of Office Practicum, a leading multi-specialty Electronic Health Record software company. She has over 20 years of financial, operations and M&A leadership experience in venture capital or private equity backed companies. She started her career at the global chemical company, Rohm and Haas, now part of Dow Chemical.

Ellen will lead financial reporting, accounting, sales operations, and legal teams for the Fraud & Risk Intelligence business. She will also be called upon to support the company’s growth goals by providing financial and strategic guidance on critical business decisions.

“I am extremely proud of the leadership team we have built for the Fraud & Risk Intelligence business,” said Taussig. “Ellen’s years of experience and track record of success in financial leadership make her one of the industry’s strongest CFO’s, and we are lucky to be able to add her to our team.”

For more information on the RSA Fraud & Risk Intelligence Suite, please click here.

About RSA

RSA, the leader in cybersecurity and risk management solutions, provides organizations with technology to address challenges across security, risk management and fraud prevention in the digital era. RSA solutions are designed to effectively detect and respond to advanced attacks; manage user access control; and reduce operational risk, fraud and cybercrime. RSA protects millions of users around the world and helps more than 90 percent of the Fortune 100 companies thrive and continuously adapt to transformational change.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:09aCLOUDFLARE  : Automating Cloudflare Tunnel with Terraform
PU
09:09aUONLIVE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:09aGLOBAL WHOLEHEALTH PARTNERS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:09aATLANTIC POWER  : Announces Closing of Transaction With I Squared Capital
PR
09:08aPRESS RELEASE  : Mogo Finance S.A.: MOGO FINANCE -2-
DJ
09:08aPRESS RELEASE : Mogo Finance S.A.: MOGO FINANCE REPORTS UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
DJ
09:08aCELSION  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:08aMOGO FINANCE S.A. : Mogo finance reports unaudited results for the three months ended 31 march 2021
EQ
09:07aDGAP-AGM  : NFON AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in virtuell on 24.06.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
09:07aCK ASSET  : Discloseable and connected transaction and conditional cash offer to buy-back shares - poll results of the extraordinary general meeting and fulfillment of offer conditions of the share buy-back offer
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla move
2Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
3Musk tweets, dogecoin leaps and bitcoin retreats
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5World stocks up, dollar dips as Fed officials calm inflation fears

HOT NEWS