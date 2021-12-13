RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER LAURA McALLISTER COX NAMED TO iGAMING BUSINESS' TOP 10 LIST OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN iGAMING FOR 2021

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura McAllister Cox, the Chief Compliance Officer of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), which operates the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse online casino and sportsbook brands, has been named to this year's Top 10 List of the Most Influential Women in iGaming by iGaming Business (iGB).

The well-respected iGB media group created these awards to showcase the industry's most accomplished women and inspire others to progress their careers within the industry. iGB, the publishing division of ICE London organizer Clarion Gaming, introduced the list in 2018 to try to redress the gender imbalance that exists at the highest levels of the gaming industry. The women selected are champions of diversity and women who continually strive to raise the profile of the entire industry. Those named to this year's Top 10 List were selected by a panel of judges made up of iGaming industry leaders from around the globe.

"I am honored to be a member of this year's list of women who have played key roles in transformations within their companies and the gaming industry," said Laura McAllister Cox, Chief Compliance Officer of RSI. "At RSI I am extremely proud of the diverse and high quality team we have brought together, and am always mindful of creating an organization and culture that provides equal opportunities for women and other underrepresented groups."

"In addition to being an accomplished attorney and respected compliance champion for the gaming industry, Laura brings her vision and uses her voice on a daily basis to shape and strengthen how RSI embraces diversity, equity and inclusion throughout all aspects of our business," said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI.

Laura McAllister Cox joined Rush Street Gaming in early 2016 and was named Chief Compliance Officer at RSI on February 8, 2021. She has been in the gaming industry for more than four decades and says: "Women in gaming have come a long way."

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in twelve U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia and Arizona. RSI is also active internationally, having been recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021, where it offers its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive