RUSSIA, CHINA HELD TALKS IN LATE 2023 ON MOSCOW'S TAKING LOANS IN YUAN, SO FAR NO DECISION - RIA CITES RUSSIAN FINANCE MINISTER
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|93.7 RUB
|-1.08%
|+1.96%
|-
|7.209 CNH
|+0.07%
|-0.01%
|-
|2,681 PTS
|+0.75%
|+1.54%
|-
Australian shares gain on gold, financials boost; focus on CPI data
EU carbon border tax will do little to cut emissions, says ADB study
China seeks to strengthen cooperation with New Zealand for CPTPP, commerce minister says
South Korea Finance Minister says corporate reform plan to continue until 'Korea discount' is resolved
China's Yintai Gold to buy Canadian gold exploration firm Osino for $272 million