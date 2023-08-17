RUSSIA'S GAZPROM: CONTINUES SHIPPING GAS TO EUROPE VIA UKRAINE, THURSDAY VOLUME AT 42.4 MLN CUBIC METRES
Today at 02:52 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|95.2300 RUB
|-1.14%
|-1.88%
|-
|2253.06 PTS
|-0.34%
|-1.29%
|-
Singapore Exchange's annual adjusted profit rises 10.3% on derivatives, treasury boost
Yesterday at 07:35 pm
All our articles
OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on core products, ChatGPT
Yesterday at 01:47 pm
EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Look Headed for Weak Start on Inflation and Rate Risks
Today at 12:17 am