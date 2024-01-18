RUSSIA'S LAVROV: WEST IS NOT INTERETSED IN TALKS ON UKRAINE TO START NOW
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|88.64 RUB
|-0.38%
|+0.24%
|-
|2,492.09 PTS
|-0.17%
|+1.95%
|-
Oil-Demand Growth Slowdown Marks Return to Prepandemic Trends, IEA Says -- Update
Oil-Demand Growth Slowdown Marks Return to Prepandemic Trends, IEA Says
Richemont Posts Higher Sales But Confirms Slowdown in Growth Trends -- Update
Watches of Switzerland cuts annual revenue forecast as luxury demand wanes