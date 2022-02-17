RUSSIA'S MAGNIT EYES EBITDA MARGIN ABOVE 8% FROM 2025, UP FROM 7…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG Stocks
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Investment themes
Smart City
The SPAC
The Internet of Things
Luxury
Biotechnology
Robotics
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Smart City
The SPAC
The Internet of Things
Luxury
Biotechnology
Robotics
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
RUSSIA'S MAGNIT EYES EBITDA MARGIN ABOVE 8% FROM 2025, UP FROM 7…
02/17/2022 | 06:35am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RUSSIA'S MAGNIT EYES EBITDA MARGIN ABOVE 8% FROM 2025, UP FROM 7.2% NOW
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48a
BOE May Need to Tighten Policy More Aggressively
DJ
06:47a
Ukraine fears 'provocation' as shelling in reported in east
RE
06:46a
Nigeria's Q4 GDP growth up 3.98% y/y -stats office
RE
06:44a
Spanish exports top pre-pandemic levels despite Brexit, supply chain
RE
06:43a
Nordea aims for 4% growth in lending volume by end of 2025
RE
06:36a
Facing Texas pushback, BlackRock says it backs fossil fuels
RE
06:35a
Russia's magnit ceo says expects acquisition opportunities this…
RE
06:35a
Russia's magnit says there is capacity for annual increase of di…
RE
06:35a
Russia's magnit eyes ebitda margin above 8% from 2025, up from 7…
RE
06:31a
FACTBOX
: ASEAN's five-point peace agreement on the crisis in Myanmar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Amazon accepts Visa credit cards in global truce over fees
2
Nokia Oyj : research finds CSPs have catching up to do to deliver on 5G..
3
Stocks stumble as Ukraine tensions worsen, investors seek safety in bon..
4
Orange sees return to core profit growth in 2022
5
Airbus SE: Airbus reports strong Full-Year (FY) 2021 results
More news
HOT NEWS
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES,.
+12.37%
Transcript : Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
ANGI INC.
-23.50%
Transcript : Angi Inc., IAC/InterActiveCorp, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
ALKERMES PLC
+14.93%
Transcript : Alkermes plc, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
BARRICK GOLD CORPORA.
+7.14%
TSX dips as Shopify posts its biggest ever decline
KEYERA CORP.
-2.03%
Transcript : Keyera Corp., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
GRUPO COMERCIAL CHED.
+3.60%
Transcript : Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave