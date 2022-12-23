Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

RUSSIA'S NOVAK: GAZPROM IS ACTIVELY WORKING WITH TURKISH COLLEAG…

12/23/2022 | 02:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RUSSIA'S NOVAK: GAZPROM IS ACTIVELY WORKING WITH TURKISH COLLEAGUES, OTHERS, ON GAS HUB IN TURKEY


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.93% 69.63 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.10% 18.6815 Delayed Quote.40.14%
Latest news "Economy"
03:19aEgypt's central bank raises key interest rates by 300 bps
RE
03:17aDutch pension giant ABP to overhaul portfolio in sustainability drive
RE
03:16aNo Asia Emerging Markets report on Monday, Dec. 26
RE
03:08aAlgeria suggests to sell spare electricity capacity to Europe -president
RE
03:06aIMF board approves $149.3 million disbursement to Chad
RE
03:05aWorld Bank approves $500 mln to expand social security in Egypt - ministry
RE
03:03aZimbabwe's night markets cushion crisis-weary citizens from inflation
RE
03:02aChina says domestic production of medical supplies is sufficient
RE
03:01aSouth African rand firms ahead of the Christmas weekend
RE
03:01aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher on Shortened Trading Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Grinch (re)appears
2FTX opposes BlockFi's claim to Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares
3Japan's consumer inflation hits fresh 40-year high, eyes on BOJ policy
4DBV Technologies Announces FDA Has Lifted Partial Clinical Hold on VITE..
5Stellantis plans to acquire stake in Symbio, a Faurecia Michelin hydrog..

HOT NEWS