RUSSIA'S PUTIN: WE HAVE NOT AGREED YET WHERE THE MEETING WITH ERDOGAN WILL TAKE PLACE, IN RUSSIA OR IN TURKEY
Today at 04:10 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|91.0400 RUB
|+0.40%
|+0.07%
|-
|26.9003 TRY
|-0.21%
|-0.27%
|-
|2290.61 PTS
|-0.20%
|+1.31%
|-
Most Read News
Philippines must import rice as El Nino looms, may look to India - Marcos
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Saturday his country must start importing rice to prepare for the impact of El Nino dry weather conditions on the local harvest, and may seek a supply deal with India.