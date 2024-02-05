RUSSIAN CAR-SHARING SERVICE DELIMOBIL: INCREASES POTENTIAL IPO VOLUME TO 4.2 BLN RBLS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,557 PTS
|+0.67%
|+1.08%
|-
Australian shares end lower as miners weigh; cenbank decision in focus
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 1 AM ET
China securities regulator vows to prevent the risk from pledged stocks
Powell says Fed can be "prudent" in weighing rate cuts -- CBS "60 Minutes"
China stocks slump for 6th session, investors seek clear signs of policy support
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares mixed as financials hurt gains in Tata Motors, oil stocks