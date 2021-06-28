Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

RUSSIAN CENBANK GOVERNOR SAYS WE PLAN TO TEST DIGITAL ROUBLE NEXT YEAR

06/28/2021 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RUSSIAN CENBANK GOVERNOR SAYS WE PLAN TO TEST DIGITAL ROUBLE NEXT YEAR


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aGlobal shares start week on back foot as COVID-19 cases spike
RE
04:45aRussian cenbank governor says we plan to test digital rouble next year
RE
04:44aRussian cenbank governor says dollars will remain as part of russia's forex reserves
RE
04:40aRussian central bank says it could raise rates by 25-100 bps in July
RE
04:40aRussian cenbank governor says real disposable incomes are still below pre-pandemic levels
RE
04:39aIndonesia Finance Minister unveils plans for major tax overhaul
RE
04:38aRussian cenbank governor says monetary policy is the main tool to curb inflation
RE
04:37aSPLUNK  : A day in the life of cybersecurity. Splunk customer stories of SOC-cess
PU
04:36aEU drafts plan to toughen carbon market - report
RE
04:35aZimbabwe's June CPI slows to 106.6% - Zimstats
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers
2Didi's $4 billion IPO order books to close Monday - sources
3Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors
4BURBERRY GROUP PLC : BURBERRY : chief quits to take top job at Ferragamo
5DANONE : DANONE : From Neutral to Buy by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS