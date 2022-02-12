Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS SAYS RUSSIAN EMBASSY AND CONSULATE…

02/12/2022 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS SAYS RUSSIAN EMBASSY AND CONSULATES IN UKRAINE CONTINUE TO WORK


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aBiden and Putin to speak as Ukraine warnings mount
RE
04:35aRussia says it has 'optimised' diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine
RE
04:32aCyclone Batsirai's rains bring temporary relief to Madagascan water seller
RE
04:31aMyanmar junta holds parade on major holiday, announces prisoner amnesty
RE
04:28aMicronesia temporarily rescinds withdrawal from Pacific forum
RE
04:25aNorway to end most pandemic curbs
RE
04:24aPolice stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in COVID protest convoy
RE
04:21aCyclone Batsirai's rains bring temporary relief to Madagascan water seller
RE
04:11aExclusive-U.S. to send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, officials say
RE
04:08aU.S. plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade '..
2S.Korea orders production halt at petchem plant after blast kills four
3East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline steady
4U.S. investors expect more volatility as Ukraine concerns spook markets
5Protesters defy injunction order, continue to occupy key U.S.-Canada br..

HOT NEWS