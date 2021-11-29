RUSSIAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER PLANS SECONDARY LISTING IN 2023, PREFERABLY IN NEW YORK - CEO

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
trend-following stocks
Yield stocks
ESG Stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment themes
Artificial Intelligence
In Vino Veritas
Biotechnology
Gold and Silver
The Cannabis Industry
Blockchain
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Artificial Intelligence
In Vino Veritas
Biotechnology
Gold and Silver
The Cannabis Industry
Blockchain
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
RUSSIAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER PLANS SECONDARY LISTING IN 2023, PREFERABLY IN NEW YORK - CEO
11/29/2021 | 06:30am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RUSSIAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER PLANS SECONDARY LISTING IN 2023, PREFERABLY IN NEW YORK - CEO
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:35a
UK mortgage approvals slide to lowest since mid-2020 - BoE
RE
06:32a
Copper climbs as inventories outweigh easing Omicron fears
RE
06:31a
Soccer-Manchester United appoint German Rangnick as interim manager
RE
06:30a
Russian real estate developer plans secondary listing in 2023, preferably in new york - ceo
RE
06:26a
Morgan Stanley cuts Q1 2022 Brent oil forecast on Omicron risks
RE
06:25a
Dollar wobbles, currencies partly pull back on Omicron shock moves
RE
06:22a
Explainer-U.S. gasoline prices could fall below $3 if oil market sustains losses
RE
06:22a
High COVID case count, Omicron prompt S.Korea not to relax curbs
RE
06:08a
Macau casino shares plunge after execs arrested
RE
06:05a
Oil rebounds to $76 on speculation Omicron-related drop overdone
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Wall Street Week Ahead: COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market
2
Evergrande shares fall after chairman cuts stake; Fantasia suspends tra..
3
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day
4
Nissan unveils $18 billion electrification push in bid to draw level wi..
5
CONTINENTAL AG : Goldman Sachs downgrades from Neutral to Sell
More news
HOT NEWS
MODERNA, INC.
+20.57%
Moderna to Test Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate
PINDUODUO INC.
-15.86%
Pinduoduo ADRs Down After 3Q Revenue Miss
MARRIOTT INTERNATION.
-6.45%
Marriott, Hilton and Other Lodging Stocks Down as Variant Concerns Prompt Broad Decline
BT GROUP PLC
+6.91%
India's Reliance denies report of bid for UK telco BT Group
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
-23.36%
Amigo proposes equity raise under rescue plan, shares plunge
ENI S.P.A.
+3.14%
Eni Sells Stake in Algeria-Italy Gas Pipelines to Snam
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave