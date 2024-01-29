RUSSIAN URALS OIL PRICES RISE ABOVE WESTERN PRICE CAP ON MONDAY - TRADERS, REUTERS CALCULATIONS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|81.98 USD
|-2.23%
|+5.17%
|-
|77.01 USD
|-2.30%
|+5.41%
|-
|2,529 PTS
|+1.27%
|-0.61%
|-
Russia's Urals oil rises above $60 Western price cap as Brent strengthens
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Dollar Tree, Intel, Snap, Hershey, Fresnillo...
Wacker Chemie reports earnings plunge, demand recovery 'not in view'
Bayer shares drop 4.5% after jury verdict over $2.25 billion in damages
Indonesia to provide more cash handouts to mitigate risk of rising food prices