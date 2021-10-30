(RVNC) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Revance Therapeutics Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RVNC).



On October 15, 2021, Revance disclosed that the FDA could not approve the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in its present form, citing deficiencies related to an inspection of Revance's manufacturing facility. The report comes after the Company said late on October 12, after Revance's stock plunged 25.1% that day, that it continued to expect the FDA to approve DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection this year.

