RWDC Industries : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

06/03/2021 | 09:35am EDT
ATHENS, Georgia and SINGAPORE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RWDC Industries, a biotechnology company on a mission to replace single-use plastics through innovative and cost-effective biopolymer material solutions, today announced the appointment of Thomas Aebischer as chief financial officer and member of the company's board of directors, effective May 28, 2021. Aebischer brings four decades of business and financial experience to RWDC, including 18 years in public and private company CFO roles.

Prior to joining RWDC, Aebischer served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for NYSE-listed LyondellBasell, one of the world's largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies, where he was responsible for leading treasury, investor relations, information technology, tax, finance and accounting functions. Prior to LyondellBasell, Aebischer spent nearly 20 years with Swiss-listed Holcim, one of the world's largest cement, concrete and aggregates companies, where he held a variety of positions, including having served as CFO.

"Thomas is a seasoned business leader who brings deep operational knowledge and a highly strategic mindset to the CFO role," said Dr. Daniel Carraway, co-founder and CEO of RWDC. "As we continue to expand and bring our PHA technology to more customers, I am confident that Thomas's expertise – including his international experience – will add tremendous value. I'm thrilled to welcome Thomas to the RWDC team."

As CFO, Aebischer will lead RWDC's financial operations, including accounting, tax, treasury, information technology, legal and procurement.

"I was immediately drawn to RWDC because of its enormous potential to make the world a better place," Aebischer said. "After meeting the leadership team and learning more about RWDC's technology and business model, I come to the role even more energized to drive growth and value creation, and to support financial and governance best practice."

Aebischer is a Swiss certified public accountant and alumnus of the Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School.

About RWDC Industries Limited

Based in the U.S. and Singapore, and founded in 2015 by Mr. Roland Wee and Dr. Daniel Carraway, RWDC Industries is a biotechnology company on a mission to replace single-use plastics through innovative and cost-effective biopolymer material solutions. RWDC is the developer of Solon™, a proprietary polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) that is sustainably sourced, naturally occurring, and commercially viable. The biopolymer can be substituted for plastic in a wide range of everyday, single-use consumer goods. Solon™ is biovanescent – a term pioneered by RWDC to describe materials that completely break down to water and carbon, leaving no trace. RWDC supports sustainable practices and encourages responsible choice in plastic waste management, including recycling, to protect our environment and planet. www.rwdc-industries.com.

Media Contacts
Brunswick Group
RWDC@brunswickgroup.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rwdc-industries-appoints-new-chief-financial-officer-301305277.html

SOURCE RWDC Industries


© PRNewswire 2021
