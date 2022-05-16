Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

RWE has opened euro account in Russia to pay for gas

05/16/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT/LEUNA, Germany (Reuters) -RWE has opened an account in Russia to pay for gas in euros, a spokesperson for Germany's largest power producer said, preparing to meet Moscow's demands for a new payment scheme ahead of a closely-watched deadline later this month.

Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck also sounded an optimistic note, saying the new method, which has led to confusion among European gas buyers and raised concerns about possible supply disruptions, would not cause any problems.

Under the new Russian payment system, buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at private Russian bank Gazprombank. The bank will convert the cash into roubles, place the proceeds in another account owned by the foreign buyer and transfer the payment in Russian currency to Gazprom.

"We are prepared for payment in euros and have opened a corresponding account. We are therefore acting in accordance with European and German regulation," a spokesperson for RWE, one of Germany's importers of Russian gas, said.

Like peer Uniper, RWE must make a payment for Russian gas by the end of May.

The comments come after the European Commission on Friday confirmed its previous advice that EU sanctions do not prevent companies from opening an account at a designated bank. It said companies can pay for Russian gas - so long as they do so in the currency agreed in their existing contracts and declare the transaction completed when that currency is paid.

Asked about the new process of paying for Russian gas, Habeck, whose economy ministry is in charge of ensuring Germany's energy security, on Monday said: "I assume that this will ... work out".

During a visit to a chemical park in the town of Leuna, eastern Germany, he said: "In so far as there were communication channels with Russian firms, with Gazprom, it seems to be clarified."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Markus Wacket, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Christoph Steitz and Markus Wacket


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:22aU.S. congresswoman Liz Cheney blasts fellow Republicans after 'great replacement' mass shooting
RE
11:22aPoor workers bear the brunt of India's heatwave
RE
11:19aExclusive-Former top Republican lawmaker in Colorado received leak of voting data
RE
11:18aAircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 bln deal
RE
11:17aFrench PM resigns ahead of cabinet overhaul, Borne seen taking job
RE
11:16aU.S. Supreme Court backs Ted Cruz, dumps campaign finance curb
RE
11:15aHungary PM Orban warns of "era of recession" in Europe
RE
11:15aN. IRELAND'S DUP LEADER : Idea that UK PM Johnson is taking sides is "for the fairies"
RE
11:14aDollar slips from 2-decade highs; yuan falls on weak China data
RE
11:10aUkraine's president says he discussed need for financial support with IMF's Georgieva
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
2Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
3Wall Street falls as growth stocks, glum China data weigh
4Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
5Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia

HOT NEWS