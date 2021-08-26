Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RWE's Cassadaga Onshore Wind Farm in operation

08/26/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvia Ortín, CEO Wind Onshore and PV, RWE Renewables: "Cassadaga marks another major accomplishment in our expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. market. As one of the leading onshore wind companies our strategy for renewables is geared for growth. We look forward to providing clean energy and long-term benefits to the local community for years to come."

RWE Renewables has started commercial operation on its 125 megawatt (MW) onshore Cassadaga Wind Farm. The project, located in Chautauqua County, is powered by 27 Nordex and 10 Siemens Gamesa turbines and has the capacity to provide clean energy for more than 37,000 households. Cassadaga is RWE's 29th onshore wind farm in the U.S. and represents RWE's second onshore wind project in New York.

RWE's first wind farm in New York, Munnsville Wind Farm, a 34.5 MW project located Madison County, came online in 2007. 

"We're proud to be a leader in development in New York state, as Cassadaga marks the first project completed under the state's Article 10 law," said Silvia Ortin, CEO Wind Onshore and PV. "We thank the state and local officials for their outstanding support allowing us to bring significant investment to Chautauqua county."

New York State's Article 10 law provides comprehensive guidance to the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment about authorizing construction and operation of major electric generating facilities. The Article 10 law defines the application process for developers, while providing a rigorous process for local input and ensuring environmental and public health laws are followed.

The U.S. accounts for more than one third of the RWE Group's renewables capacity playing a key role in RWE's strategy to grow its renewables business and get to net zero by 2040. RWE constructs, owns and operates some of the highest performing wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S.

As an established leader in renewables, RWE has entered into a joint venture, New England Aqua Ventus, focused on floating offshore wind in the state of Maine. Additionally, RWE joined in a partnership with National Grid Ventures to explore opportunities in the U.S. offshore wind market. This includes an intention to jointly bid in the upcoming New York Bight seabed lease auction.

For more information, go to americas.rwe.com.

Pictures of Cassadaga Wind Farm for media use (credit: RWE) are available at the RWE Media Center.

RWE Renewables
RWE Renewables is one of the world's leading renewable energy companies. With around 3,500 employees, the company has onshore and offshore wind farms, photovoltaic plants and battery storage facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 9 gigawatts. RWE Renewables is driving the expansion of renewable energy in more than 20 countries on five continents. From 2020 to 2022, RWE Renewables targets to invest €5 billion net in renewable energy and to grow its renewables portfolio to 13 gigawatts of net capacity. Beyond this, the company plans to further grow in wind and solar power. The focus is on the Americas, the core markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

For further inquiries:
Matt Tulis
Communication Manager
RWE Renewables
M +1 512 698 4043
matthew.tulis@rwe.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rwes-cassadaga-onshore-wind-farm-in-operation-301363234.html

SOURCE RWE Renewables


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:07aJ.D. POWER : and LMC Automotive U.S. Automotive Forecast for August 2021
BU
09:07aSEMPERIS : Expands Purple Knight Free Security Assessment Tool to Help Organizations Fight Against Ongoing Active Directory Threats Including PrintNightmare, PetitPotam, and More
BU
09:07aMediMizer Healthcare CMMS and Asimily IoMT Integrate to Address Operating Technology Cybersecurity Risks
BU
09:07aHydrobuilder Holdings Appoints Chintan Patel as Chief Information Officer
BU
09:07aALIGHT : signs definitive agreement to acquire ConsumerMedical
BU
09:07aMortgage Connect Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for Second Consecutive Year and Third Time Since 2017
BU
09:06aHOLLISTER BIOSCIENCES INC : . Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results including USD $17.6 million revenue, and USD $3.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA
AQ
09:06aSYNOPSYS : Initiates $175 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
PR
09:06aKULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES : & Soffa Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.14
PR
09:06aMAVENIR : Announces Appointment of Jorgen Nilsson to President, Enterprise Connect Solutions
BU
Latest news "Companies"