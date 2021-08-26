RWE's Cassadaga Onshore Wind Farm in operation

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvia Ortín, CEO Wind Onshore and PV, RWE Renewables: "Cassadaga marks another major accomplishment in our expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. market. As one of the leading onshore wind companies our strategy for renewables is geared for growth. We look forward to providing clean energy and long-term benefits to the local community for years to come."

RWE Renewables has started commercial operation on its 125 megawatt (MW) onshore Cassadaga Wind Farm. The project, located in Chautauqua County, is powered by 27 Nordex and 10 Siemens Gamesa turbines and has the capacity to provide clean energy for more than 37,000 households. Cassadaga is RWE's 29th onshore wind farm in the U.S. and represents RWE's second onshore wind project in New York.

RWE's first wind farm in New York, Munnsville Wind Farm, a 34.5 MW project located Madison County, came online in 2007.

"We're proud to be a leader in development in New York state, as Cassadaga marks the first project completed under the state's Article 10 law," said Silvia Ortin, CEO Wind Onshore and PV. "We thank the state and local officials for their outstanding support allowing us to bring significant investment to Chautauqua county."

New York State's Article 10 law provides comprehensive guidance to the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment about authorizing construction and operation of major electric generating facilities. The Article 10 law defines the application process for developers, while providing a rigorous process for local input and ensuring environmental and public health laws are followed.

The U.S. accounts for more than one third of the RWE Group's renewables capacity playing a key role in RWE's strategy to grow its renewables business and get to net zero by 2040. RWE constructs, owns and operates some of the highest performing wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S.

As an established leader in renewables, RWE has entered into a joint venture, New England Aqua Ventus, focused on floating offshore wind in the state of Maine. Additionally, RWE joined in a partnership with National Grid Ventures to explore opportunities in the U.S. offshore wind market. This includes an intention to jointly bid in the upcoming New York Bight seabed lease auction.

For more information, go to americas.rwe.com.

Pictures of Cassadaga Wind Farm for media use (credit: RWE) are available at the RWE Media Center.

