RYANAIR: MILAN COURT OF APPEAL JUDGMENT CONCLUSIVELY DISMISSED CLAIMS BY ITALIAN OTA PIRATES, INCLUDING LASTMINUTE.COM AND VIAGGIARE
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|21 CHF
|-3.23%
|-4.76%
|255 M $
|20.06 EUR
|+0.05%
|-0.55%
|24 599 M $
Nikkei soars to within sight of all-time peak, closes at 34-year high
India's small exporters reel as Red Sea crisis helps rivals nab business
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 1 AM ET
Indian farmers to postpone protest march to Delhi as talks with govt continue
Rupee helped by weak US data, nine-month low India trade deficit
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee will open marginally higher on Friday in the wake of a pullback on the dollar following disappointing U.S. retail sales and industrial output data.
Australian casino firm Star Entertainment inks jobs guarantee deal with NSW
Hong Kong stocks rise, China markets reopen next week after Lunar New Year break
Australia, NZ dollars try to steady; markets pare RBNZ rate hike risk
Gilead Sciences pauses enrollment for cancer treatment in solid tumor trials