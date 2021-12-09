Log in
Raaw Meat Market Announces Opening of Boca Raton Location

12/09/2021 | 11:16am EST
Premium Specialty Food Market Specializes in High-Quality Wagyu Beef

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raaw Meat Market is excited to announce the opening of its newest location, bringing the world's finest Wagyu beef to Boca Raton, Florida. The locally owned and operated premium specialty food market specializes in the rare Shirogane Umami Wagyu, Premium Full Blood Kosher Wagyu, Australian and American Wagyu, as well as the highest-quality seasonings, salts, sauces, treats and cooking accessories.

"Raaw Meat Market is more than just a store — it's an experience for foodies," said partner and Chief Wagyu Officer Robert Gilbert. "We take incredible pride in our commitment to quality, our workmanship and offering an unmatched in-store experience that keeps customers coming back. We're excited to introduce our premium meats and complementary seasonings to the wonderful people of Boca Raton, and confident we'll deliver on the impressive reputation we've established with our first location in Miami."

Wagyu is any of four Japanese breeds of beef cattle, derived from "Wa" meaning Japanese and "gyu" meaning cow. These cuts of meat are known for their superior quality, unique taste and the tenderness of its highly marbled beef. For these reasons, it has become the beef of choice for gourmet cooks and famous chefs across the world. It is also considered a healthier option than other beef, with health experts discovering its higher ratio of monounsaturated fat (healthy fat) to saturated fat (unhealthy fat) — resulting in a minimal impact on cholesterol levels. 

Raaw Meat Market works with only the highest-quality meats including USDA Prime, USDA Dry-Aged Prime, Grass-Fed Angus Beef, 100 percent Full-Blood Wagyu, Australian Premium Wagyu, Japanese A5/A5+ and Kosher Wagyu, and other kosher meats. The market also offers catering by Venezuelan Chef Howard Silva, who has opened and advised several restaurants in Colombia, Venezuela and Peru. His reputation and experience led to working in the U.S. with five-star restaurants including MAKOTO, where he learned the art of Japanese and robatayaki gastronomy from acclaimed Chef Makoto Okuwa. Today, Chef Silva operates his own catering company called SMOKED, where he's crafted his own style called Omakase BBQ — Japanese omakase-style fusing the techniques, flavors, aromas and textures of various other styles.

The new location for Raaw Meat Market is located at 106 NE 2nd Street in Boca Raton. The original market is located at 18519 West Dixie Highway in North Miami Beach.

Additional information can be found online at https://raawmeatmarket.com.

Press Contact:
Ksenia Kor
Marketing Manager
510-387-4736
kseniakorr@gmail.com

HOT NEWS