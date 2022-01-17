Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rabbi threw chair at Texas synagogue hostage-taker before escaping

01/17/2022 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hostage incident at Texas synagogue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A rabbi who was among four Jewish congregants taken captive at a Dallas-area synagogue said on Monday that he and others managed to escape after he threw a chair at the hostage-taker and then rushed for an exit door.

The ten-hour siege https://www.reuters.com/world/us/police-colleyville-texas-involved-standoff-synagogue-media-2022-01-15 Saturday at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, west of Dallas, Texas, ended in gunfire with all four hostages released and the suspect dead as members of an FBI hostage rescue team entered the synagogue.

The FBI says it is an investigating the incident as a "terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted". It is being investigated by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The suspect, identified by the FBI as a British citizen, knocked on the synagogue's door during Sabbath prayers and was invited in and offered tea, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was among those taken captive, told CBS.

Cytron-Walker then returned to prayer, after which he said he "heard a click - and it could have been anything - but it turned out it was his gun."

One hostage was released unharmed after six hours of tense negotiations conducted with help from the family of the suspect, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram.

Still held captive with two others, Cytron-Walker said he drew on hostage training from the FBI when determining if and when to try to escape.

"When I saw an opportunity where he wasn't in a good position, I made sure that the two gentlemen who were still with me, that they were ready to go, (and that) the exit wasn't too far away," Cytron-Walker said.

"I told them to go. I threw a chair at the gunman, and I headed for the door, and all three of us were able to get out without even a shot being fired."

The FBI's hostage rescue team then raided the synagogue, leading to Akram's death. It is not clear whether the gunman took his own life or was killed by members of the FBI team.

Police in England say they have detained https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-calls-texas-synagogue-hostage-situation-act-terror-2022-01-16 two teenagers for questioning in connection with the case.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Scott Malone and Chizu Nomiyama and Franklin Paul)

By Rami Ayyub


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58pActivision Blizzard fires more people in sexual harassment, probe, report says
RE
02:55pHaoma Mining and Calidus Resources form new Pilbara lithium exploration venture
PU
02:55pCARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : PAHO, CDB launch Doing What Matters in Times of Stress, illustrated guide for the Caribbean
PU
02:46pExclusive-French power policy shift has left EDF in shock, CEO says
RE
02:40pUS senators promise solidarity and weapons for Ukraine in warning to Putin
RE
02:37pBritain says it is supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine
RE
02:35pARGUS MEDIA : Houthis claim UAE attack, Abu Dhabi pledges retaliation
PU
02:28pBritain says it is supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine
RE
02:22pWest no longer mulling cutting off Russia from Swift -Handelsblatt
RE
02:19pUK PM's former adviser says Johnson knew about lockdown party
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse faces more upheaval after chairman's sudden exit
2Invictus Energy : SPP Supplementary Prospectus
3Xiaomi : Strengthens Its Position on Consumer IoT Security with Propose..
4Unilever Looking to Reposition Portfolio After GSK Consumer Healthcare ..
5European shares edge higher ahead of earnings; China adds stimulus

HOT NEWS