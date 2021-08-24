Log in
RabbleHealth : Appoints Brad Power to Advisory Board

08/24/2021 | 09:46am EDT
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RabbleHealth, a digital patient engagement company focused on cancer, announced today that it has appointed Brad Power to its Advisory Board.  Brad is a renowned process innovation researcher, a consultant turned cancer patient advisor, and an activist.

"Brad brings a unique combination of experiences and an innovative thought process to RabbleHealth," said Aubrey Kelly, CEO. "We enthusiastically welcome Brad and are eager to leverage his vast professional experience in process engineering and organizational dynamics to re-engineer and accelerate precision oncology pathways and streamline journey navigation for people diagnosed with cancer."

"As a survivor of lymphoma and an advocate of innovation and precision cancer treatment, I vowed to help others diagnosed with cancer," said Brad. "I want patients to have an easier time to connect with their best next step, and I want to support start-ups that are disrupting the health system by helping patients get educated, navigate, and form community. Rabble Health is the ideal intersection of these two missions. I am honored to help advance this work for broad adoption within the cancer community."

Brad Power is the Founder of CancerHacker Lab, which supports patients and startups with "hackathons" – crowds that come together to solve complex problems. He is a founding member of Ennov1; an advisor to Alva10, Blue Note Therapeutics, and Cancer101.org. Brad is an active contributor to the Personalized Medicine Coalition and is the author of over 75 articles for the Harvard Business Review. He holds an MBA from UCLA and a BS in Mathematical Science from Stanford.

About RabbleHealth
RabbleHealth Inc., a digital patient engagement company, is on a mission to address the information crisis in complex disease. The company's product line, myRabble, serves as a patient engagement solution designed to address health disparities in the cancer setting. myRabble empowers patients to have more choice, clarity, and connection as they manage through a cancer diagnosis.  Learn more at rabblehealth.com.

 

