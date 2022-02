Racecourse Refinery - at a glance

R A C E C O U R S E R E F I N E R Y

Sugar Australia is the nation's leading producer of sugar products.

Our Racecourse Refinery in Mackay is Australia's largest and most

advanced sugar refinery. It produces a range of refined and specialty sugars

for our iconic CSR Sugar brand.

Racecourse Refinery is located beside Mackay Sugar's Racecourse Mill,

which supplies most of the raw sugar processed at the refinery.

At our Racecourse Refinery we: