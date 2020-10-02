Racial gap in U.S. jobless rate narrows for first time in 5 months

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The gap in unemployment rates between
Blacks and whites in the United States narrowed for the first
time in five months in September, after having mushroomed to the
widest in nearly six years over the summer.
The jobless rate for Blacks dropped by 0.9 percentage point
to 12.1% in September from 13.0% in August, while the rate for
whites dropped at a slower rate of 0.3 percentage point to 7.0%
from 7.3% a month earlier, data from the U.S. Labor Department
showed on Friday. The overall U.S. unemployment rate fell more
than expected last month to 7.9% from 8.4% in August.
The 5.1 percentage point gap was the narrowest since May,
when it began widening as the job market's recovery from record
employment losses in March and April benefited whites far more
than Blacks.
The pandemic ended a record-long U.S. economic expansion at
a point when a tight labor market had begun delivering benefits
to Blacks and other groups left behind in the earlier stages of
recovery from the previous recession. In August 2019, the Black
unemployment rate was a record-low 5.4% and the gap with the
white rate had been its narrowest ever at 2 percentage points.
The racial gap in U.S. jobless rates has come under closer
scrutiny in the months since the pandemic struck and exacerbated
long-standing racial economic inequality. The widening also
occurs against a backdrop of protests against police violence
against Blacks, which has become a central issue in the U.S.
presidential election campaign.
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci)