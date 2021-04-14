Log in
Radio Show Sips, Suds, & Smokes Wins TASTE Award

04/14/2021 | 08:39am EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning radio show/podcast Sips, Suds, & Smokes has added another award. The 12th Annual TASTE awards recently awarded Sips, Suds, & Smokes as Best Food or Drink Radio Broadcast. They have been a finalist for 5 straight years and won the coveted People's Choice Award in this category. They were also TASTE finalists in Best Lifestyle Podcast and Best Food or Drink Podcast. This program has previously won the iHeartradio Best Food Program 2019, John Barleycorn Awards Gold Best Podcast, Academy of Podcasters Best Food Podcast. Nominee for Podcast Awards Best Arts Podcast, Webby Awards Arts & Culture, Publisher Podcast Awards Best Food & Drink, and The Communicator awards. This show is produced by One Tan Hand Productions.

Sips, Suds, & Smokes is currently in its 9th season of production and is distributed on radio via Pacifica Network, National College Radio Broadcasters, Public Radio Exchange (PRX), and online as a podcast via Podbean, RedCircle, and Soundcloud. This program is the "best thing on at 2AM" and is currently the #1 Global:Arts program on Chartable. Executive Producer Mike Woods created this program to talk about "Everything Good in Life is Worth Discussing." There are 40+ co-hosts that help make this program many of which are world known experts in their field but can still pull off a good fake British accent.

This program is very alcohol concentric but drifts to a broad range of topics including beer, wine, whiskey, cigars, cider, mead, coffee, hot chicken, people whose first name starts with the letter "Q", all things Amish, Sasquatch Museum, and pairing beer with ABBA songs. The audience for this program is also very pervasive broadcast is 6 countries with a listenership of ~10M each week. There are recurring bits such as the Kudzu Report™ that discuss the eradication of this invasive vine. Woods shares" I really don't know why this show is such a success, but we really do have a great time making this show."

They are known to shake up their usual format each summer to an alternate style called "The Summer of Questionable Decisions" which has featured in the past a flight of Boone's Farms Wine, a blind tasting of Non-Alcoholic Beer, and Beer Slushies. This summer will feature episodes about Ready to Drink Beverages, Alternate or Rapid Aging of Whiskey, Craft v. Macro Hard Seltzer, and flavored whiskey.

Press Contact:
One Tan Hand Productions
Mike Woods
Executive Producer
307385@email4pr.com 
www.sipssudsandsmokes.com 
615-889-0925

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radio-show-sips-suds--smokes-wins-taste-award-301268582.html

SOURCE One Tan Hand Productions


© PRNewswire 2021
