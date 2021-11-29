Log in
Radisson to open five-star hotel in Bar by 2025

11/29/2021 | 06:31am EST
Published on: Nov 29, 2021 11:00 AM Author: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister

We want to affirm Montenegro as a tourist destination where big world hotel brands come and send good signals and messages of our country's openness to investment in tourism, said Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović at a press conference on the construction of the five-star Radisson Hotel in Bar.

Abazović pointed out that this investment is important for the city of Bar in many ways, considering that it does not have a five-star hotel.

Minister of Economic Development Jakov Milatović said that this is good news for Bar. The Minister said that the hotel will have 322 accommodation units and will improve the tourist offer. He added that he expects that the hotel will be completed during 2025.

Minister of Finance and Social Welfare Milojko Spajić pointed out that the investor will invest over 57 million euros over the next five years.

Vice President Business Development at Radisson Hotel Group David Jenkins said that Montenegro is a beautiful country.

We believe in the potential for Montenegro and for our brands. We will contribute to the increase in tourist numbers, as well as increase in employment and create more opportunities for talent development in the hotel industry, he said.

President of Liko Soho Group Igor Lisov pointed out that the first phase of the project includes a hotel complex with a complete infrastructure of 322 hotel apartments. We have serious intentions to continue working in Montenegro and we already have plans to propose other projects to the Government, Lisov said.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Montenegro published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 11:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
