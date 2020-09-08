Log in
Radix Brings Together Chemicals Industry Thought Leaders to Discuss Aligning Your Business and Digital Strategies at Radix Talk+ No. 8

09/08/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix Engineering and Software will host thought leaders from the chemicals industry to discuss “Aligning your Business and Digital Strategies” on Thursday, September 10th at 9 a.m. CDT during its Radix Talk+ #8. This free, online event will be live streamed and available for viewing post-event. To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/radix-talk-aligning-your-digital-and-business-strategies-tickets-116893550757.

Joining Radix for the conversation will be Jane Arnold, Head of Global Process Control Technology for Covestro; Eric Israel, Global Marketing Director for ChampionX’s Oilfield Chemicals; Steven Reynolds, Industry Principal – Chemicals with OSI Soft; and Radix US’ CEO, Flávio Niemeyer Guimarães.

In this session, the group will discuss how Digital Transformation affects business strategy,  pitfalls to avoid, and finally, why Digital Transformation should be a key part of your business strategy.  

Speaker Bios

Jane Arnold, Covestro - Jane Arnold is an Executive Vice President at Covestro and was the first woman in senior leadership under the office of the CTO (Production and Technology). Jane has a degree in mathematics from the University of Houston and used that foundation to develop the attitude that “anything is possible”. Jane has spent the last 30 years in various roles improving the use of digitalization in manufacturing, primarily around improving data integrity and control algorithms. Jane joined Covestro in 2005 and senior leadership in 2017. In her role, she is member of Covestro’s Digital Governance Body overseeing all digitalization efforts in the manufacturing of products at over 30 sites globally. Her objective is to utilize digitalization in order to provide operations and maintenance with the right information at the right time which will eventually lead to an AI based cognitive digital plant.

Eric Israel, ChampionX - With over 17 years of experience in the Oil & Gas Industry, Eric Israel has worked in the Oilfield Chemical industry for his entire career, holding various positions in Sales, Engineering, Technology, Business Operations, and Business Development with Nalco Energy Services. In these roles, he has covered various technical and managerial positions in West Africa and North America and now is in charge of Global Marketing for a segment of Champion X (Nalco Energy Services)’ technology offering.

Stephen Reynolds, OSISoft - A graduate of Texas A&M University, Stephen is a 20-year chemical engineer with operations experience through a variety of processes – polymers, methacrylate monomers, and phenol. Roles and responsibilities increased from unit engineer to operations manager. In his final industry role, Stephen was Corporate Lead for Operations Excellence and Continuous Improvement. At OSIsoft, he focuses on connecting the dots between the operations needs of our customers and the transformational power of data.

Flávio Niemeyer Guimarães, Radix US - Flávio is one of the founding partners of Radix Engineering & Software and the CEO for Radix U.S. He has over 30 years of experience in providing solutions for several industries and corporations, combining Engineering, Operations and Digital technologies. He holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Chemical Engineering by the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, an MBA in Business Administration by Fundação Getúlio Vargas, and an Executive Certificate in Management and Leadership by MIT Sloan School of Management.

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software (www.radixeng.com) is a privately-held, global engineering, software, and Industrial OT/ IT Consulting company. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial (O&G, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage) and non-industrial (Transportation, Education, Health Care, Financial, Entertainment) customers. Radix’ North American headquarters is in Houston, TX, with offices in Atlanta GA and Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Belo Horizonte in Brazil. With strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has developed projects in more than 15 countries worldwide.

For more information contact:  

Radix Company Contact:

Ana Carolina Parreira Ferraz Mastrangelo ana.mastrangelo@radixeng.com 
Radix Engineering, + (832) 377-9601

Radix Media Contact:

Becky Stevens, becky.stevens@virtualmarketing-pr.com
Virtual Marketing  +1 (713) 444-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6185071b-3f57-4876-a86b-b96d5c673ee7

Primary Logo

Speakers for Radix Talk+ No. 8

Speakers at Radix Talk+ 8 (Left-to-Right): Stephen Reynolds, OSISoft; Eric Israel, Champion X; Jane Arnold, Covestro; and Flávio Niemeyer Guimarães, Radix US.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
