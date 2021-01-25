Rafael Rodríguez is Named CEO of TV Azteca

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO; Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Rafael Rodríguez Sánchez as the new CEO, as part of its renewal process towards the future.

Rafael Rodríguez takes the helm of TV Azteca to continue and to reinforce the transformation and the alignment of processes within the company that Benjamín Salinas started, which involved profound structural, organizational and financial transformations to assure the success, soundness and solvency of the company into the future.

This will allow TV Azteca – which has gone through very difficult times in face of the health emergency – to continue offering the best television content to its audiences, and furthermore, to bring them innovative platforms that characterise the new technologies.

For 20 years, Mr. Rodríguez has been an essential part of Grupo Salinas, particularly in the construction of today's TV Azteca, where his talent as Legal Director has allowed to promote renewal processes in all areas of the company.

Rafael Rodríguez is a Lawyer from La Salle University and has studies in Telecommunications from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México and Law from the Institute of Directors in England.

Benjamín Salinas was promoted to Vice President of the Board of Directors of Grupo Salinas, where he will strengthen transformation procedures in various companies, through innovation, improvement processes and resource optimization, to further promote the generation of economic, environmental and social value across the Group.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also operates TV Azteca Digital, the operator of several Mexico's most visited websites and social media platforms.

TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

