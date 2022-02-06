Raffinerie Heide GmbH : Refinery in safe state

Corporate Communication

Refinery in safe state

Hemmingstedt, 06th February 2022 - The power station, which supplies the Heide Refinery with electricity, has ceased to operate in the early morning, 06th February 2022, for reasons which are as yet unknown. The company's security systems responded immediately. This led to an increased flare activity, as the production plants were brought into a safe state. At the moment, the refinery's experts are investigating the cause of the fault and will then restart the plant.

About the Heide Refinery (Raffinerie Heide)

Raffinerie Heide GmbH, based in Dithmarschen, Schleswig-Holstein, is Germany's northernmost crude oil processor. The company has an annual processing capacity of 4.5 million tonnes of crude oil, equal to the oil demands of the entire state of Schleswig-Holstein. The refinery with a medium-sized ethos, which was founded in 2010, produces traditional petroleum products such as petrol, diesel and aviation fuel. It also produces light heating oil and base materials for the chemicals industry. Raffinerie Heide, which is one of the most complex refineries in Europe, is among the best in the continent in terms of utilisation and availability thanks to its strict standards of care in relation to maintenance.

With sites in Hemmingstedt and Brunsbüttel, the company is also working hard to prepare for a new, greener future. Raffinerie Heide is striving to actively help shape the energy transition in Germany, focusing on the use of alternative raw materials and renewables. Raffinerie Heide is working with other partners on the use of renewable electricity and the production of green hydrogen by means of electrolysis. Read more about the refinery of the future: https://www.future-heiderefinery.com/en/