STORY: At least 19 people were killed in central Chile's raging forest fires, according to government officials on Saturday.

Black smoke billowed into the sky over many parts of the Valparaiso region, home to nearly one million people.

Rescue teams have been deployed to the affected areas, but the amount of damage is growing and the death toll is expected to rise, said the country's Interior Minister Carolina Toha.

Some people picked through the debris and others watched as homes were engulfed in flames.

"We cannot do anything about the houses, we need to wait for them to burn or for the fire to die out," said this resident.

Officials said 92 active fires were covering more than 43,000 hectares Saturday, up from just 30,000 hectares on Friday.

Wildfires are not uncommon in Chile over the summer months and during last year's record heat wave, some 27 people died and more than 400,000 hectares were burned.